Nine kids found living in filthy home with no food or heat

CHICAGO — Nine children were found living in squalor in a Chicago-area apartment Sunday after police officers followed up on a tip.

Someone called police around 1 p.m. Sunday to report children left alone in a house on W. 59th Street in Englewood. When Chicago officers arrived they found children ranging in ages from an infant to a young teenagers, WGN-TV reported.

Chicago firefighters assisted and said the home was filthy and children had no food, water, heat or refrigerator, the news station reported.

The nine children were taken into protective custody and sent to Comer Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

While police investigated the house and two women came to the house and told authorities they were the mothers of the children.

A community activist named Andrew Holmes spoke with a family member who gave a story supporting one of the women. That person said one of the mothers had just left to get groceries, according to WGN.

The two mothers were taken into custody, but as of Sunday evening neither were arrested.

The Department of Child and Family Services was assisting in the investigation.