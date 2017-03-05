× Man shot after denying 4 men entry to house party

SAN DIEGO – A 24-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound when he was shot by one of four suspects who were denied entry into a house party Sunday in San Diego.

The four suspects about 12:40 a.m. tried to crash a house party in the 4200 block of Hilltop Drive and started a fist fight, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

“They got beat up and left the party,” Heims said. “A short time later the males returned with a least one gun and shot at the house.”

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left bicep. There was also a 21-year- old man who had a head wound, but it was unclear how that injury occurred, he said.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and the victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.