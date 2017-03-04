SDWrap teams with famed YouTubers to make it big

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – With over 300 car enthusiasts in attendance, SDWrap held its largest monthly meet ever Saturday.

The auto body shop is known for completely redesigning San Diego-based celebrity YouTubers' cars, such as those of Tanner Fox, Faze Rug and Jake Angeles.

At Saturday's "San Diego Cars and Coffee" event, YouTube star Jake Paul's newly styled car, pictured below, was revealed to his growing social media following of over 15 million.

My baby is done😍Big thanks to @sdwrap for making it look amazing 🙌🏼🔥😩dedicating this car to the Jake Paulers. Love you guys💜 A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

At last month's meet, local YouTuber Tanner Fox partnered with SDWrap to release GUAC ZILLA, his custom-built Nissan GTR, pictured below.

The LEGEND himself 🙌🏼 our boy @tannerfox brought @guac_zilla by the shop yesterday. Still obsessed, still the sickest GTR out there...thanks for letting us design your DREAM CAR Tanner 🙌🏼 A post shared by SD Wrap Automotive Styling (@sdwrap) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

SDWrap and its neighbors Elite Finish Detailing and Auto Armour host the gathering as a way of giving back to the community. Every month, car aficionados ages 16 to 60 look forward to gathering for coffee and donuts, exotic cars and custom builds.