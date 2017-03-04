SDWrap teams with famed YouTubers to make it big

SAN DIEGO – With over 300 car enthusiasts in attendance, SDWrap held its largest monthly meet ever Saturday.
The auto body shop is known for completely redesigning San Diego-based celebrity YouTubers' cars, such as those of Tanner Fox, Faze Rug and Jake Angeles.
At Saturday's "San Diego Cars and Coffee" event, YouTube star Jake Paul's newly styled car, pictured below, was revealed to his growing social media following of over 15 million.
At last month's meet, local YouTuber Tanner Fox partnered with SDWrap to release GUAC ZILLA, his custom-built Nissan GTR, pictured below.
SDWrap and its neighbors Elite Finish Detailing and Auto Armour host the gathering as a way of giving back to the community. Every month, car aficionados ages 16 to 60 look forward to gathering for coffee and donuts, exotic cars and custom builds.