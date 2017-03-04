× Health information of hundreds of Sharp patients possibly compromised after theft

SAN DIEGO — The personal health information of more than 750 outpatients at Sharp Healthcare might have been compromised because of a computer theft, the San Diego-based medical care provider announced Friday.

In a statement, Sharp said a computer and external storage device were discovered missing on Feb. 6 from a locked cabinet in an access-controlled patient care area at the Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion in Kearny Mesa.

Subsequent investigations led officials to believe the devices were stolen, and police were notified, according to Sharp.

“The devices were used to process and store patient-specific wellness screening information for outpatients undergoing blood pressure and/or cardiac health studies,” the statement said. “Each study record may have included patient name, date of birth, age, current medications, family history and a summary of the studies performed.”

Sharp said letters have been sent to the affected patients, and the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. Health and Human Services Agency’s Office for Civil Rights have been notified. Patients with any related questions can call 800-263-0217.

“Sharp apologizes for any inconvenience this situation may cause our patients, and we are conducting a review of our security practices and moving forward with additional safeguards to prevent this incident from occurring again,” the statement said.