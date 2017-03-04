× DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista nets 2 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded

CHULA VISTA – A DUI checkpoint resulted in two arrests for driving under the influence and one for narcotics possession, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.

Police set up the checkpoint on the 600 block of H Street between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Out of 1,225 vehicles that passed through, 826 were screened and 13 drivers underwent field sobriety tests, police said.

Chula Vista officers impounded 16 vehicles, and issued a total of 44 citations for various offenses, including driving either without a license or on a suspended license, police said.