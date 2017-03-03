Woman’s face slashed during drug-fueled squabble

SAN DIEGO — A 35-year-old woman allegedly slashed the face of a second woman during a drug-fueled argument Friday in the Stockton neighborhood.

The suspect, Cynthia Ramirez, and the 24-year-old victim began arguing at about 6:15 a.m. while they were using drugs with Ramirez’s boyfriend at an address on 32nd Street near Island Avenue, and Ramirez slashed the victim’s face three times with a kitchen knife, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Ramirez and her boyfriend fled as the victim called for help, according to the officer.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life- threatening facial lacerations, Martinez said.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Martinez said she took the knife when she fled.