Landon Donovan joins investor group trying to bring MLS team to San Diego

SAN DIEGO –- Landon Donovan announced Friday he has joined the group trying to bring Major League Soccer to San Diego.

Donovan made the announcement shortly after noon on Facebook Live:

“I am excited to announce that I am taking the next step in my career and will become a Partner, Owner and Investor with FS Investors, the group attempting to bring Major League Soccer to San Diego,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I am honored and invigorated to be part of this movement as I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to give back to the soccer world that has meant so much to me.”

Donovan, who moved to San Diego a year ago, addressed LA Galaxy fans, saying “You’ve been my family for over 10 years and that will never change.”

In January, investors who first proposed building a new stadium in Mission Valley submitted an application for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise in San Diego to league Commissioner Don Garber.

The 24-team MLS is entertaining bids from potential ownership groups to add new members. At a news conference, Garber said he anticipated receiving a dozen applications and planned to accept four of them.

Donovan will be with other members of Soccer City SD at Green Acre Campus Pointe Friday night for a 5 to 10 p.m. viewing party of the Portland Timbers v. Minnesota United FC match.