Gulls host food drive before Friday’s game
SAN DIEGO — A food drive benefiting the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank will be held before Friday evening’s San Diego Gulls game at Valley View Casino Center.
Non-perishable goods will be collected at each entrance to the arena.
The food drive will feature a friendly off-the-ice competition between the Gulls and Pacific Division rival Ontario Reign, which is also holding a food drive Friday evening. Both teams hope their fans will donate the most food.
Fans donating items will receive one raffle ticket for drawings for a Gulls jersey or a team-autographed stick. The winners will be announced before the end of the game.
The Jacobs & Cushman Food Bank is most in need of the following items:
— canned meats;
— canned soup;
— canned fruits;
— canned vegetables;
— beans, rice and cereal;
— peanut butter;
— powdered milk; and
— pasta.