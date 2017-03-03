× Gulls host food drive before Friday’s game

SAN DIEGO — A food drive benefiting the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank will be held before Friday evening’s San Diego Gulls game at Valley View Casino Center.

Non-perishable goods will be collected at each entrance to the arena.

The food drive will feature a friendly off-the-ice competition between the Gulls and Pacific Division rival Ontario Reign, which is also holding a food drive Friday evening. Both teams hope their fans will donate the most food.

Fans donating items will receive one raffle ticket for drawings for a Gulls jersey or a team-autographed stick. The winners will be announced before the end of the game.

The Jacobs & Cushman Food Bank is most in need of the following items:

— canned meats;

— canned soup;

— canned fruits;

— canned vegetables;

— beans, rice and cereal;

— peanut butter;

— powdered milk; and

— pasta.