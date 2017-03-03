× Burglary suspect shot, killed by deputy was homeless

SAN DIEGO — Authorities released the name Friday of the burglary suspect who was fatally shot by a deputy in a gated San Marcos neighborhood after allegedly threatening to kill law enforcement personnel who were trying to arrest him and charging them with what they feared was a gun in his hand.

Isidro Bazan Jr., 34, died early Thursday morning at the scene of the shooting, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies subsequently determined that Bazan, a transient, had been waving around a dark-colored butane torch, not a pistol, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

The events that led to the deadly gunfire began shortly after 3 a.m., when a resident of the 600 block of Edgewater Drive made a 911 call to report being roused by a barking dog and finding a stranger with a baseball bat in his house.

The homeowner locked himself, his wife and their two adult sons in upstairs rooms while awaiting the arrival of deputies, Rylaarsdam said.

Patrol personnel surrounded the residence and entered it through an unlocked rear sliding-glass door, encountering Bazan, whose arms were full of items belonging to the victims, Rylaarsdam said.

When the deputies directed the suspect to show them his hands and get on the floor, he instead fled into the garage, where he tried to start one of the family’s vehicles. Unsuccessful, he got into a second one and managed get the engine running.

Shouting obscenities, threatening to kill deputies and himself and claiming to be carrying a Glock 40 pistol, Bazan used a remote control inside the car to open the garage door and tried to back the car out, causing it crash to a halt into a third vehicle parked in the driveway.

Bazan then made a futile attempt to use the car he was driving to push the other one out of the way. At that point, Bazan put the torch he was carrying to the side of his head, got out and ran toward the driveway, prompting a deputy to fire a non-lethal round at him from a beanbag shotgun.

Almost simultaneously, another deputy, seeing the suspect extending one of his arms toward other sheriff’s personnel, fired two rounds, Rylaarsdam said. One of the bullets struck Bazan in the torso.

As the personnel took the suspect into custody, he continued to yell and resist, Rylaarsdam said. After subduing him, deputies called for medical aid and immediately began CPR. Paramedics arrived a short time later and tried in vain to revive Bazan.

No other injuries were reported.

The name of the deputy who fatally shot Bazan will be released early next week, according to Rylaarsdam.