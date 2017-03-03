Bundles of marijuana found on Del Mar beach

SAN DIEGO — A beachgoer taking a morning walk near Seagrove Park Friday came across several large wrapped bundles of marijuana apparently abandoned by smugglers, authorities reported.

The pedestrian reported the discovery at the foot of an oceanfront bluff off the terminus of 11th Street in Del Mar about 7:30 a.m., city lifeguard Lt. Jon Edelbrock said.

Personnel with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called in to take custody of the cannabis, Edelbrock said.