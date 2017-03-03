Anthony’s Fish Grotto to auction off everything, including the kitchen sink

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of items are for sale following the recent closure of Anthony’s Fish Grotto in downtown San Diego.

From chairs, to refrigerators, to flags, Fischer Auction Company is liquidating more than 500 items from the iconic seafood restaurant that closed in January.

Catherine “Mama” Ghio opened the original Anthony’s as a 16-seat diner at the old downtown ferry landing in 1946. The restaurant moved to its downtown location in 1965, partnering with the Port to energize the development of San Diego’s waterfront.

While the Embarcadero restaurant was forced to close on Jan. 31 after the Port of San Diego did not renew its lease, the La Mesa location remains open.

Click here to see the entire list of items for sale. Bidding closes on March 7, 2017 at 10 a.m.