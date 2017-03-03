× $1.1 million in drugs seized at Chula Vista storage facility

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after border patrol agents found over $1 million in drugs at a self-storage facility in Chula Vista.

Agents spotted the man driving a Mercury Sable sedan on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m, which had been targeted for possible illicit cross-border smuggling. The agents followed the car to a storage facility on Main Street and reportedly saw the man unload items into a storage unit.

A K-9 search turned up several bundles of narcotics stashed inside the storage unit and in the vehicle’s trunk, spare tire and rear quarter panels.

The seizure netted 68 pounds of cocaine, 25.39 pounds of marijuana, 23.67 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 0.68 pounds of brown heroin with an estimated street value of $1,114,445.

The suspected smuggler was booked into the San Diego County Jail.