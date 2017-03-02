× Warm Santa Ana winds whip through San Diego valleys & mountains

SAN DIEGO – Gusty Santa Ana will continue whipping through parts of San Diego County Thursday morning, but should subside late Thursday afternoon.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and valleys is set to expire at 4 p.m. Forecasters said the strong winds would produce occasional gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour through Thursday afternoon.

The wind may lead to minor property damage and difficult travel conditions along mountain pass routes on Interstate 8, according to the NWS. Drivers were asked to use extra caution in the affected areas.