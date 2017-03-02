Trump visits shipyard to push defense spending

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – President Donald Trump is expected in Hampton Roads Thursday afternoon where he will address Newport News Shipbuilding about major topics surrounding defense spending.

A media release from the White House announced earlier this week that President Trump would be visiting the shipyard; making remarks on the future of the future USS Gerald R. Ford and defense spending.

On Tuesday night, in an address to Congress the President announced a $54 billion increase in defense spending.

“To keep Americans safe, we must provide the men and women of the U.S. military with the tools they need to prevent war and, if they must they have to fight and they only have to win,” Trump said.

With that announcement, Trump said the defense sequester is being eliminated. That’s good news for the Newport News shipyard, which plans to now hire 3,000 more workers. After speaking to Arnold Outlaw, the Union Steelworkers 8888 spokesman, he had high hopes for what this could mean for workers.

“I hope he’s coming to tell the company to get up off some of that money they bragged about on the 16th to take a part in the wealth of the shipyard because of course we are the ones who make the wealth of the shipyard for them,” said Outlaw.

Trump called this spending announcement the “largest increases in National Defense spending in American history,” and said he will be giving the plan to Congress.

As for the President’s choice for Secretary of the Navy, that is still to be determined. Last month President Trump selected Philip Bilden who withdrew his name from consideration saying he told the Secretary of Defense he could not commit to the engagement due to preexisting financial holdings.