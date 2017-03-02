Thieves break-in vehicles at sheriff’s Lakeside substation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. – Three thieves were being sought Thursday after vehicles in a law enforcement parking lot in Lakeside were vandalized.

Vehicles parked at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department substation in Lakeside at 12365 Parkside Street were burglarized recently.

Sheriff's detective Patrick Farber has asked the public to help identify the three people in the surveillance pictures. He said they stole property from the vehicles.

Anyone with information about suspects should call San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.