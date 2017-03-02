Suspect wanted for charging $8K using stolen ID

SANTEE, Calif. – Deputies released photos of a woman who is suspected of running up $8,220 in fraudulent charges using the identity of another woman.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies in Santee that she discovered she had become a victim of identity theft on Jan. 13. A woman had used her personal information to open credit card accounts at Target, JC Penny, Lowes and T-Moble and made purchase on all those accounts.

Investigators Thursday released security and identification photos of the unknown suspect that they obtained during the course of their investigation.

Anyone recognizing the suspect was asked to contact the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.