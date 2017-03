Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The Saints downed the Pointers in the open division semifinals in a dramatic shootout.

The game between top seed St. Augustine and Point Loma went to a shootout after neither team scored in regulation or overtime.

Both goalies Mike Ingraham and Marley Mascarenes saved the first shots on goal, but it was Richie Hamlin who broke through with a goal for the Saints.

Saint Augustine prevailed in the shootout 3-1 and will now face No. 2 seed Coronado in the final on Friday.