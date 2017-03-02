× Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles won’t be opening in San Diego – for now

SAN DIEGO – The anticipation for eating fried chicken and waffles in San Diego has been dulled after construction plans for a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles have ceased – for now.

The popular soul-food restaurant was slated to open in Barrio Logan on National Avenue and Sigsbee Street, but plans have been scrapped, according to San Diego Eater. A company source told the food-news website they decided to put the property back on the market to focus on their Los Angeles restaurants.

Roscoe’s ownership hasn’t completely abandoned plans for opening a restaurant in San Diego. They may start looking for a new location sometime later in 2017, the Eater reported.