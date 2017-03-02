Robbers steal pizza and cash from delivery driver

SAN DIEGO — A Papa John’s pizza delivery driver was robbed of his pies, property and cash in Chollas View by two men who may have had a gun, police said Thursday.

The suspects were waiting in the 600 block of Morrison Street as the Papa John’s employee pulled up shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They asked him whether the pizzas he was carrying were for them, then snatched them out of his hands, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The delivery driver retreated back to his car, but the suspects followed, Buttle said. One rifled through his vehicle and took personal items and an unknown amount of money before the pair ordered the victim to leave.

The victim told police that he didn’t see a gun, but one of the suspects may have had one because he had kept his hand in his jacket pocket, Buttle said.