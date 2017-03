SAN DIEGO – Illness is to blame for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in San Diego being rescheduled, according to the band.

The funk rock band announced Thursday that Sunday’s show was postponed to Tuesday, March 21.

UPDATE: Due to illness, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are rescheduling Denver, Glendale and San Diego. Learn more here: https://t.co/BTGmrGp9Hv — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) March 2, 2017

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, according to Valley View Casino Center’s website.