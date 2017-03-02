Man robbed at gunpoint in Skyline

SAN DIEGO — A group of thieves, one wielding a pistol, robbed a pedestrian on a Skyline-area roadside Thursday afternoon.

The robbers, described as teenage boys or young men in black basketball-style athletic garb, confronted the victim in the 7300 block of Gribble Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. and stole a cellphone and a necklace from him, according to San Diego police.

The bandits ran off to the east, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said. Officers searched the area on the ground and aboard a patrol helicopter but were unable to find them.

Police received conflicting reports on the number of robbers — either three or four — who took part in the holdup, Hernandez said.