Home Depot to hire 900 workers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company’s busiest selling season, by hiring 900 workers in San Diego.

The home improvement retailer has both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities. Interested college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Click here to see an interactive hiring map that includes store hiring numbers. Applications are available at careers.homedepot.com.

The company currently employs more than 400,000 workers.