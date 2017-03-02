× Fire threatens celebrity chef’s La Jolla eatery

SAN DIEGO – An electrical fire spread dangerously close to celebrity chef Brian Malarkey’s Herringbone restaurant in La Jolla early Thursday, but fire crews kept if from damaging the popular eatery.

Firefighters received emergency calls about the fire at 7837 Herschel Ave. at about 1 a.m. The seafood restaurant closes at 11 p.m., but several employees were still inside at the time. Everyone got out of the restaurant safely.

The fire started in an electrical box outside the restaurant, but it spread into a storage area of the restaurant, fire officials said. Crews took about 20 minutes to control the blaze and were able to extinguish it before it caused any damage to the interior of the restaurant.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.