Burglary suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif.-- Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a burglary suspect who allegedly broke into a San Marcos home early Thursday while a family was upstairs.

A man who lives in the 600 block of Edgewater Drive in the gated Silver Crest community called for help shortly after 3 a.m. and said there was a stranger with a baseball bat inside his home, sheriff's department spokesman Ryan Keim said.

Responding deputies contacted the suspect and the shooting occurred, Keim said. Authorities have yet to say what immediately preceded the shooting.

Paramedics responded, but were not able to save the suspect's life, according to Keim. No deputies were hurt.

Edgewater Drive is expected to be closed all day for the investigation. Deputies are checking identification of anybody coming and going from the gated community.

Deputies paying close attention to who goes in & out of Silvercrest neighborhood where deputy-involved shooting happened. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/IDz1VNJoRq — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) March 2, 2017