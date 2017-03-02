Atty. Gen. Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he will step aside from involvement in any investigation of Russian interference in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Sessions decision comes one day after fellow Republicans called for Sessions to recuse himself from any role in the investigation. Those calls began when news broke that Sessions had failed to disclose contacts during the campaign year with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Sessions denied having had meetings with Russian officials when he was questioned during his confirmation hearing earlier this year.

News reports confirmed that Sessions had at least two conversations with the ambassador.

Sessions defended his meeting with Kislyak, saying he had not discussed campaign-related issues.