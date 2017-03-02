3 injured in head-on crash near Borrego Springs

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. — Three people were injured in a head-on collision Thursday on state Route 78 near Ocotillo Wells.

Two vehicles crashed east of Borrego Springs Road shortly after 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash left at least two people with serious injuries, but both were expected to survive. Both were flown to a hospital in one helicopter, and a second helicopter was summoned to transport the third victim, authorities said.

The wreck left the rural highway blocked, but vehicles were allowed to pass along the roadside, according to the CHP.