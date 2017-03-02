3-car crash closes freeway in North County

SAN DIEGO – One person was hospitalized after a nasty three-car crash that shut down one side of a freeway in North County Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. and left wrecks of a white Toyota Camry, a black Hyundai Sonata and a white SUV blocking several lanes of southbound Interstate 15 just north of state Route 52. Authorities closed down all lanes for about 30 minutes while they attended to the injured driver, investigated the accident and cleaned up the mess. At about 9:10 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reopened two lanes to traffic.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, but authorities did not know the extent of his injuries.

All lanes were reopened after tow trucks hauled away the damaged cars.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.