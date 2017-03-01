Wet winter delays Carlsbad Flower Fields bloom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Flower Fields in Carlsbad officially opened to the public Wednesday, but visitors should expect to see more green than the vibrant variety of colors – at least for the next few weeks.

SkyFOX flew over the fields and they appeared to be much more green and brown than in years past.

California has experienced drought-busting rainfall totals this winter and helped produce hundreds of thousands of buds that have yet to bloom.

"The beloved springtime attraction typically blooms March through early May, but due to the excessive amount of much-needed rain, the blooms are delayed up to a week," said Amy Ortega, spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Flower Field. "Flowers not only need water and fresh air to bloom, but they also need warmth."

Sunny conditions are forecasted for the coastal beach area in the next few weeks and should be the much-needed ingredient that helps the buds bloom.