× Walmart hiring 300 employees for new Chula Vista store

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A new Walmart store opening in Chula Vista is hiring approximately 300 employees.

Store manager Darion Garrison says the store will be hiring both full- and part-time employees. Walmart provides a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time associates.

“We are excited to meet applicants and build a team to serve our friends and neighbors in the Chula Vista community,” said Garrison.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 880 Canarios Court, Ste. 220 E.

Interested applicants can also apply online.

The majority of new employees will start in April to help prepare for the grand opening in spring.

U.S. veterans interested in applying can visit this website.