SAN DIEGO - A pine tree fell across the roadway and blocked traffic in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday.

Two lanes on Pomerado Road not far from where it crosses Rancho Bernardo road in Rancho Bernardo were blocked around 11 a.m. The tree damaged an electrical box, according to San Diego police.

Around 1,700 customers were without power after the tree fell. San Diego Gas & Electric crews were in the area working on the electrical box.

No injuries have been reported.

Tree blocking traffic on Pomerado Rd. near Rancho Bernardo Rd. 1700 people are without power in the area, according to SDGE pic.twitter.com/pK97cWC30l — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) March 1, 2017

33.001554 -117.058196