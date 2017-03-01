San Diego Zoo needs your vote to win ‘Best U.S. Zoo’ title

SAN DIEGO – USA Today nominated San Diego Zoo to the 10 Best Reader’s Choice contest for “Best Zoo” in the United States. They were chosen by a panel of zoo and family travel experts.

As of Wednesday, the St. Louis Zoo was winning the contest with the most votes. The same zoo won “Best Free Attraction in the Nation” in 2016, according to FOX 2.

The Zoo needs your vote to win in 2017. You can vote once per day until March 27. The 10 winning zoos will be announced on Friday, March 31.

What makes a Zoo, “America’s Favorite?” USA Today says:

“The nation’s best zoological facilities ensure animal care, welfare and enrichment come first, while still facilitating meaningful animal encounters with the public to help support wildlife and the wild places of the world.”

The San Diego Zoo is described by USA Today as:

San Diego Zoo celebrated its centennial in 2016, and it continues to innovate. The world-famous zoo, along with its safari park, represents the largest and most diverse zoological collection in the world. Visitors at the zoo can explore seven zones, including the award-winning Elephant Odyssey with its one-of-a-kind Elephant Care Center (ever seen an elephant pedicure?). The largest collection of koalas outside Australia reside within the Australian Outback exhibit. Summer 2017 will see the zoo’s largest expansion yet – Africa Rocks – with animals from six different habitats on the continent, like penguins, lemurs, leopards and a host of African birds.