Motorcyclist crashes into vehicle during freeway chase

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at the end of a pursuit from San Diego to Chula Vista, police said Wednesday.

San Diego police attempted to stop the motorcycle for a traffic violation in Barrio Logan shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, but the rider continued onto southbound Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Officers tailed the motorcycle until it crashed into a second vehicle near H Street in Chula Vista, Buttle said.

The rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated. Buttle said criminal charges against the rider were pending.