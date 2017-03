× Large boulders block SR-78 in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. — State Route 78 is closed west of Haverford Road in the Ramona due to several large boulders blocking the roadway.

The boulders fell from the rain-soaked hillside Tuesday afternoon. No one was hurt.

California Highway Patrol said to expect the road to be closed “long-term.” Drivers traveling to Ramona should use SR-67, CHP said.