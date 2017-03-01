× Lake Poway, surrounding trails closed for post-storm repairs

POWAY, Calif. – Lake Poway and the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve are expected to remain closed Wednesday so city crews can assess and repair damage caused by recent storms.

Heavy rainfall pushed the water level at Lake Poway nearly to a 100-foot wide concrete spillway designed to divert excess water into the canyon below. But since city staffers began monitoring Tuesday morning, the inflow rate of water into the lake had slowed.

“If water flows over the spillway, it will enter the canyon north of the Lake Poway Dam. That area is low-lying and includes natural creek beds,” according to a city statement. “The flow path of the water is into the canyon, through parts of the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, under Old Coach Road, along Thomson Creek adjacent to Maderas Golf Course and ultimately into Lake Hodges.”

City officials said Tuesday evening that crews were working to lower water levels by diverting some of the excess into the drinking water system. The last time water flowed over the spillway was in 1997, and there were no injuries and no property damage.

Access to Lake Poway was cut off at Lake Poway Road, and nearby hiking trails and the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve were closed. They will remain closed until city crews can assess the storm damage and make necessary repairs, officials said.

The dam at Lake Poway remains structurally sound, according to city officials.