Gunman robs woman in parking lot

POWAY, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies were looking for a man who robbed a woman last month in a Poway parking lot.

The incident happened Feb. 21 at 8:50 a.m. in the 13100 block of Old Winery Road, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

A woman was getting items from the trunk of her vehicle when a man approached her. The man pointed his handgun at her and demanded she “hurry up and give him everything” before he ran away,

The man is described as between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-10, weighing 170 to 180 pounds and unkempt and unshaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with dark jeans and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the man was asked to call the Poway Sheriff’s Station at 858-513-2800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.