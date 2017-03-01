× Gulls continue winning ways, down Tucson 5-3

SAN DIEGO — Kalle Kossila, Antoine Laganiere and Corey Tropp each had a goal and an assist as the San Diego Gulls defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 5-3, Tuesday evening in Tucson for their eighth victory in their last nine road games.

The Gulls (31-14-2-2) took the lead for good with one minute, 45 seconds left in the second period when Jordan Samuels-Thomas scored his 11th goal of the season.

The Gulls increased their lead to 4-2 when Scott Sabourin tipped Jaycob Megna’s shot past Adin Hill for his 11th goal of the season 2:30 into the third period.

Tucson (22-21-6-0) cut the lead to 4-3 4:02 later when Ryan MacInnis’ shot deflected off Branden Troock’s leg for his second goal in his 18 games in the American Hockey League this season.

The Gulls got an insurance goal with 8:41 left when Kossila put a wrist shot past Hill for the 11th goal of the season. Roadrunners coach Mark Lamb then replaced Hill with Marek Langhamer, who stopped all six shots he faced.

Tucson defenseman Kyle Wood opened the scoring with a power-play goal 3:30 into the first period. He tied the score, 2-2, with his power-play goal 8:34 into the second period.

An even-strength goal by Laganiere 10:20 into the first period and Tropp’s power-play goal 5:15 into the second gave the Gulls a 2-1 lead.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced for the Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate.

Hill stopped 18 of 23 shots for the Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate before a crowd at the Tucson Convention Center Arena announced at 2,610.

The Gulls scored on one of four power-play opportunities, the Roadrunners two of five.

The Gulls are 6-1-0-1 against Tucson, including a 4-0-0-0 mark at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

The Gulls will next play Friday at Valley View Casino Center against Tucson.