Man survives crash that rips SUV in half

SAN DIEGO – Rescuers cut a man from the mangled wreckage of his SUV after he lost control, smashed into a tree and ripped it two pieces early Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they hear a loud crash shortly after midnight near the intersection of Rancho Carmel and Shoal Creek drives. When first responders arrived, they found the front of the SUV in the street and the passenger compartment off the roadway. The injured driver was trapped in the wreckage.

Rescue crews from the San Diego and Poway fire departments used power equipment to cut the injured man from the passenger compartment. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries were not known.

Investigators said they suspected drunken driving was responsible for the single-vehicle accident .