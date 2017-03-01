Driver killed in high-speed police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- A driver was killed in a crash at the end of a high-speed police chase early Wednesday in National City.

The driver of a Mitsubishi sedan turned off his headlights and sped away from police around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of 16th Street.

#developing: Violent, deadly crash in National City. Suspect crashes into parked cars at high rate of speed following brief police chase pic.twitter.com/B2f99gyQKW — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) March 1, 2017

The pursuit suspect then struck a vehicle and three parked cars along East 16th Street near Palm Avenue.

East 16th Street was closed between Grove Street and Palm Avenue following the crash, according to National City police.