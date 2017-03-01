Boy asks mom for haircut to ‘look like his friend’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A sweet photo making waves across social media shows a young boy who wants to get a haircut to match his friend.

A photo posted by Lydia Stith Rosebush on Feb. 24 shows the two children’s close bond, surpassing race and “prejudice.”

Rosebush said she and her son Jax were talking about haircuts when he asked her if he could cut his hair short to look like his friend Reddy.

The photo shows Jax and Reddy in their Christmas program.

The picture has racked up more than 27,000 likes on Facebook.

“If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is,” Rosebush wrote in the post. “The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

The entire post read: