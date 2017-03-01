× Armed robber steals cash from tax preparer

SAN DIEGO — An employee at a San Ysidro tax preparation business was robbed at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

The gun-wielding robber approached the victim as he stepped out of the business in the 4600 block of Border Village Road after closing up shop around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and ordered him back inside, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect demanded the victim hand over a bag that contained an unknown amount of cash, then fled, Buttle said.

The victim was not injured, according to the officer.