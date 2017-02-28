Stranded guests rescued from hotel surrounded by fast-moving floodwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Dozens of guests at Premier Inn in Mission Valley were rescued Tuesday morning after the hotel lost power and became surrounded by fast-moving floodwater.

The Premier Inn is located at 2484 Hotel Circle Place, near the San Deigo River. Guests were told to shelter in place after rising water flooded the hotel's parking lot.

Lifeguards used rafts to take guests through the fast-moving water to safety.

Many who were rescued said they don’t know how to swim and were terrified by the fast-moving water.