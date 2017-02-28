Motorcyclist killed in lane-splitting crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a lane-splitting accident on a rain-slick stretch of state Route 76 near the Emerald Isle Golf Course.

The man was riding to the west through Oceanside in stop-and-go traffic, passing between slower-moving vehicles, when he lost control of his 2016 Harley-Davidson in the area of Foussat Road about 5:15 a.m., according to police.

The motorcycle struck two cars, hurling the rider onto the wet roadway, traffic Sgt. Rick Davis said. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, due to the conditions of the road at the time, speed was definitely a factor in this collision,” Davis said.

The wreck resulted in heavier-than-usual traffic in the area through late morning.