Man clinging to tree rescued from rising floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Lifeguards rescued a man clinging to a tree in rising flood waters late Monday.

The man was rescued in Mission Valley near the trolley tracks at Fashion Valley Road.

A powerful storm dumped an unprecedented amount of rain around the county Monday and caused dangerous conditions around rain-swollen creeks.

Lifeguards used a boat and ropes to rescue the man. He was taken to hospital and is expected to be okay.

Another woman was also trapped by the rising waters but was able to free herself.