Lower Otay Reservoir crests following record-breaking rainfall

SAN DIEGO – The record-breaking rainfall caused the Lower Otay reservoir to crest Tuesday morning for the first time in six years, according to city officials.

The excess water spilled out of the reservoir and into the natural Otay River Valley system, according to City of San Diego spokeswoman Alma Rife.

The reservoir serves as a terminal reservoir for a significant sized watershed, imported water aqueducts and a source of local water for the Otay Drinking Water Treatment Plant. For these reasons, the reservoir intentionally operates at a higher capacity level than many of the other City reservoirs which are used primarily for storage and rely on local rain and snow runoff.

Lower Otay reservoir last spilled in 2011.

According to city records, the reservoir can hold nearly 49,849 acre- feet of water, and on Monday was reported to have been at more than 93 percent of capacity.

The National Weather Service recorded more than 2-3 inches of rain Monday in the South Bay area.

Rife said no other city-operated dams were spilling. The only others even close to capacity in Monday’s observations were Lake Murray at almost 88 percent, and Miramar at nearly 85 percent.

San Diego looks to dry out following record rainfall

Drier weather will prevail in San Diego County Tuesday as the second of two wet winter storms moves out of the region, although several areas remain flooded.

In a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m., the storms had dropped 9.04 inches of rain at the Palomar Observatory; 7.70 inches on Mount Woodson; 7.30 inches in Mesa Grande; 6.99 inches in Birch Hill; 6.69 inches at the Henshaw Dam; 6.39 inches at Lake Cuyamaca; 5.13 inches at the Ramona Airport; 4.72 inches in Valley Center; 4.69 inches in Poway; 4.07 inches in La Mesa; 4.01 inches in Escondido; 3.57 inches in Kearny Mesa; 3.46 inches in Alpine; 3.31 inches in Santee; and 3.24 inches in Carlsbad.

Gauges also recorded 2.98 inches of rain at Mount Laguna; 2.72 inches at Fashion Valley; 2.69 inches in La Jolla; 2.67 inches in San Marcos; 2.63 inches in Warner Springs; 2.53 inches in Campo; 2.24 inches in Lakeside; 2.15 inches in Fallbrook; 2.13 inches at Camp Pendleton; 1.96 inches in Chula Vista; 1.95 inches in Oceanside; 1.75 inches in Ranchita; 1.03 inches in San Felipe; .72 of an inch in Borrego Springs; and .64 of an inch in Ocotillo Wells, according to the NWS.

As of late Monday afternoon, Lindbergh Field had received more rain this season — 10.38 inches since Oct. 1 — than its annual average of 10.33 inches, the weather service reported.

The showers also set daily precipitation records Monday at Palomar Mountain, with 5 inches (exceeding the prior Feb. 27 milestone of 2.05, set in 1983); Escondido, with 2.28 inches (exceeding 2.25, set in 1938); Campo, with 2.23 inches (exceeding 0.84, set in 1951); Alpine, with 1.72 inches (exceeding 1.1, set in 2003); El Cajon, with 1.43 inches (exceeding 0.9, set in 1983); Vista, with 1.22 inches (exceeding 0.76, also set in 1983); and Chula Vista, with 1.22 inches (exceeding 0.4, set in 2001).