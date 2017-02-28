× Lake Poway nears spillover level

POWAY, Calif. – The excessive rainfall over the last two days caused the water level at Lake Poway to near the concrete spillway.

The spillway was designed to divert excess water into the canyon below, Poway city officials said Tuesday.

City crews are monitoring the Lake Poway Dam and said the water could flow over the spillway as early as Tuesday evening. Crews were working Tuesday afternoon to lower the lake’s water level by diverting water to the city’s drinking water system.

The spillway is 100-feet wide and located on the east side of the dam, which remains structurally sound, according to city officials.

Lake Poway hiking trails and the Blue Sky Ecological Preserve were closed as a safety precaution.

The last time water from the lake flowed over the spillway was 10 years ago. The overflow lasted one week and no properties were damaged.