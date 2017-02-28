Lady Gaga to replace Beyoncé as Coachella headliner

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

INDIO, Calif. – Lady Gaga will fill in for Beyoncé both weekends of Coachella, Billboard reported Tuesday.

Gaga will headline both Saturday nights – April 15 and 22 – at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., the music website reported. AEG Live was expected to make the official announcement in a couple days.

Beyoncé dropped out of the sold out two-weekend music festival after announcing she was pregnant with twins.

Coachella Music Festival tweeted the original lineup in early January — before the world knew Beyonce was pregnant.

