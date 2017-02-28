× Lady Gaga to replace Beyoncé as Coachella headliner

INDIO, Calif. – Lady Gaga will fill in for Beyoncé both weekends of Coachella, Billboard reported Tuesday.

Gaga will headline both Saturday nights – April 15 and 22 – at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., the music website reported. AEG Live was expected to make the official announcement in a couple days.

Beyoncé dropped out of the sold out two-weekend music festival after announcing she was pregnant with twins.

Coachella Music Festival tweeted the original lineup in early January — before the world knew Beyonce was pregnant.