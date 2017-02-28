Campers nearly stranded due to flooding in Jamul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMUL, Calif. -- A local RV resort and campground in Jamul was recovering Tuesday after heavy rain washed out access roads and forced rescues.

Aerial Experts shot dramatic drone video of the Pio Pico Resort And RV Camp in Jamul Monday showing it almost fully underwater.

The video showed the entire campground area was submerged including vehicles and roadways, which caused some major access problems for the hundreds who live and camp there.

“We have a guy with a high-profile vehicle that can get through it so as soon as the water goes down just a couple more inches, he’s going to drive through,” said Pio Pico Resident, Randy Kelly.

That resident is George Curtis. He’s been driving people back and forth across the rushing water all day and night.

“I was out here until almost 10 o’clock last night and back out at 5 this morning and I’m glad I went back out there or else that girl, I don’t know what would’ve happened to her,” Curtis said.

Curtis says he watched the waters rise steadily and even had to rescue a local sailor who lost her footing trying to get across the rushing water.

“The river bank on the other side must have been forty feet wide,” said Curtis. “When it was hitting the side of the truck it was half way up the doors.”

San Diego County public works crews were working to release some of that water. The campground and its residents are now trying to deal with their current situation, and although it’s been a long 24 hours, people like George will continue to use their 4x4 vehicles to help other residents get to and from their homes across the high waters.

“So just shuttling back and forth...yeah, that’s what you’re supposed to do for your neighbors,” said Curtis.

Pio Pico campground was expected to remain inaccessible until Thursday or until the waters recede.