LA MESA, Calif. – Nobody was injured when a large tree fell on a house in La Mesa early Tuesday.

Residents were inside their home in the 3800 block of Riviera Drive when the tree came crashing down around 12:30 a.m.

The uprooted tree also took down nearby power lines.

A building inspector will evaluate the damage before the residents will be allowed back inside.

No word yet on the extent of the damage.