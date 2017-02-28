Driver rescued after SUV stalls on flooded road

Posted 8:47 AM, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46AM, February 28, 2017

SAN DIEGO – A swift-water rescue team pulled a driver from an SUV that stalled trying to drive through a flooded road in North County Tuesday.

The Nissan Versa attempted to drive across a flooded section of Highland Valley Road near Sycamore Creek Road in the Rancho Bernardo area when it stalled at around 4:30 a.m., according to a San Diego police sergeant.  At one point, the flood waters rose up to the bottom of the windows of the car, the sergeant said.

Photo Gallery

Rescuers used high-clearance vehicles and a raft to reach the stranded driver. They brought the driver to safety, but the SUV remained stranded in the fAn SUV stalled while trying to cross a flooded portion of Highland Valley Road in Rancho Bernardo.looded roadway as of 8:30 a.m.

Highland Valley Road remained closed between West Pomerado Road and Sycamore Creek Road.