Domino’s delivery driver stranded in rising floodwater escapes unharmed

SAN DIEGO – The driver of a Domino’s Pizza delivery car submerged in fast-moving floodwater was able to escape unharmed Monday.

The car became stranded in the afternoon, but was still submerged at 2100 Camino Del Este at 10:30 p.m.

It reportedly took hours before crews were able to respond due to hundreds of emergencies and accidents on rain-slick roads around San Diego County throughout the day.

According to California Highway Patrol, there were 703 collisions Monday, compared to the average 140 crashes.